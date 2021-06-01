Verona senior Jackson Acker shattered the school record in the discus after unleashing a throw of 203 feet, 10 inches to win the event in a dual meet against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 25, at Verona Area High School.
Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison football commit, broke the previous school record of 196-1 set by Luke Sullivan, a three-time WIAA Division 1 state champion and two-time national champion who still holds the state record of 193-3. The discus throw by Acker ranks seventh in the nation this season. He also finished first in the shot put (54-0 ½).
Caleb Tollefson won the 110-meter high hurdles (17.74) and Collin Stubitsch took second (17.79). Stubitsch took first in the 300 hurdles (43.22) and Gonzales took second (46.75).
Junior Aidan Manning finished first in the 800 and sophomore Blake Oleson placed second (2:05.18). Sophomore Max Metcalf took first in the 1,600 (4:54.28).
Senior Stanley Maradiaga won the 100 (11.8) and placed second in the long jump (18-10). Maradiaga teamed with Amir Trabelsi, senior Graham Stier and Acker to win the 400 relay (44.98).
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Aidan Nunez-Clark, Noah Kundert, Ethan Dalhoff and Trabelsi finished first in the 1,600 relay (3:39.97).
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Stier, Stubitsch, Maloakhi Jayroe and Maradiaga placed second (3:42.95).
Millam Harvey won the long jump (19-2) and Amir Ogunmola finished first in the high jump (5-8). Tommy Van Handel took second in the high jump (5-4) and senior Tyler LaHam placed second in the discus (113-4).