The Verona boys tennis team cruises to a 7-0 win over Janesville Craig in a Big Eight dual match on Monday, May 17, in Janesville.
It marks the first wein of the season for the Wildcats. Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 sing;les defeated Janesville Craig’s Nolan Sullivan 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Justin Hutchcoft breezed by Janesville Craig’s Jacob Krunz 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats’ Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles rolled by Austin Kahl 6-1, 6-0. Joe Bakalars at No. 4 singles defeated Craig’s Luke Minard 6-3, 6-4.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Brierley and Riley Sass defeated the Cougars’ Spencer Bauer and Reid Jensen 6=-2, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Kyle Kohlstedt and Josh Bradley cruised by the Cougars’ Landon SHerman and Nick Attoe 6-2, 6-2. Verona’s Justin Happel and Luke Schorr at No. 3 doubles defeated Craig’s David Ruelas and Mitchell Bauer 6-4, 6-0.