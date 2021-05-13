The first week of the boys tennis season provided a challenge for Verona Area High School in a Big Eight Conference opener against Madison West and two matches at the Brookfield Central Invitational.
The Wildcats (1-3, 0-2 Big Eight) lost a conference match to Sun Prairie 5-2 on Monday, May 10, at Verona Area High School. Verona split two matches at the Brookfield Central Invitational on Saturday, May 8. Verona lost to Hamilton 7-0 and clipped Pewaukee 4-3. The Wildcats were coming off a season-opening 7-0 loss to Madison West on Friday, May 7, at Sun Prairie High School.
After the first week of the season, the Wildcats’ three doubles teams are a combined 0-12.
Sun Prairie 5, Verona 2
Verona won two singles matches in a conference loss to Sun Prairie May 10, at Sun Prairie High School.
Verona’s Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-2, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Joe Bakalars cruises past Owen Parker 6-1, 6-1.
The Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player Jacob Baldwin defeated Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge 6-3, 6-2. Sun Prairie’s Nikko Vilwok defeated Verona’s Justin Hutchcoft at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-3.
The closest doubles match came at No. 3 doubles where the Wildcats’ Justin Happel and Luke Schorr lost to the Cardinals’ Jace Francis and Arik Janamanchi 7-6 (5), 6-3. Sun Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team of Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Verona’s Riley Sass and Jaconb Brierley. At No. 2 doubles, the Cardinals’ tandem of Evan Ackley and Tyler Falch defeated the Wildcats’ Josh Bradley and Nathan Arbogash 6-2, 6-0.
Brookfield Central Invite
Verona swept all four singles matches to edge Pewaukee 4-3 in the Brookfield Central Invitational May 8.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Pewaukee’s William Castillo 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, the Wildcats’ Hutchcoft outlasted Pewaukee’s Michael Trotier 7-5, 7-5. Sweet clipped Pewaukeer’s Arayman Asthana 7-5, 7-6 (5). At No. 4 singles, Verona’s Bakalars cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Gavin Goold.
The closest doubles match came at No. 2 doubles where Pewaukee’s Drew Fox and Sanshray Vallecha edged the Wildcats’ Nathan Arbogash and Josh Bradley 6-4, 7-5. At No. 1 doubles, Pewaukee’s Sam Wietrzny and Evan Routhieaux rolled by Verona’s Jacob Brierley and Riley Sass 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Pewaukee’s Ashish Pothi and Musaab Tareen knocked off Happel and Schorr 6-2, 6-2.
In the closest match against Hamilton, Sweet lost to Nadaee Singh in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. Bakalars also lost a tight match at No. 4 singles to Hamilton’s Aayush Iyengar, 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Hamilton’s Varun Nuthi defeated Hutchcoft 6-3, 6-3.
Madison West 7, Verona 0
The Regents swept all seven flights to cruise by the Wildcats in the Big Eight Conference opener May 7, at Verona Area High School.
The closest matches came at singles. At No. 2 singles, Hutchcoft lost to Madison West’s Mason Deans 6-4, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, the Regents’ ThomasEthan Kaji defeated Sweet 6-2, 6-1. West’s Ethan Yu at No. 1 singles defeated Broadbridge 6-1, 6-0. Madison West’s Henry Thai at No. 4 singles defeated Bakalars 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, the Regents’ Joey Hermann and Joey Kaji defeated the Wildcats’ Brierley and Sass 6-1, 6-1. Madison West’s No. 2 doubles team of Alex Ratel and Jeff Glasgow breezed by Arbogash and Bradley 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, West’s Ben Alban and Sean Walsh defeated Happel and Schorr 6-0, 6-0.