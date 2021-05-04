It didn’t take long for Verona Area High School boys tennis coach Mark Happel to find the word to describe his team ahead of its first practice on Monday.
“Young. It’s going to be very young,” he said, estimating about 75% of his varsity roster to be freshmen or sophomores who haven’t played varsity tennis.
It’s a far cry from the last time a Wildcat tennis team took the court. In 2019 the team was senior laden and considered one of the best in Division I. It was a team that featured Happel’s son at the time, so he knew it well.
But after taking the helm for the boys last season when the team couldn’t compete, Happel isn’t sure what to expect.
The team opens Friday at noon at Brookfield Central High School in an invitational tournament. The team will play Middleton before squaring off with Madison West at 4.
One trait that sticks out early on is the team’s enthusiasm, Happel said.
“These guys don't know any better, they're just gonna go out there and play. And I think having youth kind of helps in that situation, because they really don't know what to expect,” Happel said. “They're just going to go out and play good tennis."
Happel said he wasn’t comfortable highlighting which players will lead the team on the court this season because he hasn’t been able to see them play before now. Despite not knowing this team that well, Happel knows Verona and tennis.
The coach just finished coaching the school’s girls tennis team at the 2021WIAA alternate fall state tennis tournament in Eau Claire. As he embarks on a new challenge coaching a young boys team, most of the team being new could create chemistry, he said.
"I think it's going to be an advantage to have a young team and have new coaches coming in. Even though we've worked together with the girls for a long time, we're not new to tennis, we're new to the boys team. So I think it's gonna be nice kind of all entering together as a very young team with old but new coaches."
His players have continued to play tennis the last few years, just not at the high school level, Happel said. He hopes the guys understand that playing together for the Wildcats is a privilege, something he planned to go over at the team’s first practice.
"At the end of the day I want these guys to be better in June than they are in May. We're going to win some matches, and we're gonna lose some matches,” Happel said. “We just need to understand that and just enjoy the season and enjoy getting better."