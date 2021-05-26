After spraining his wrist, Verona Area High School freshman Ryder Broadbridge played Middleton’s Koji Heineman in a No. 1 singles match with one hand in a Big Eight Conference match.
“I was kind of put against it because I sprained my wrist on Tuesday,” Broadbridge said. “Honestly, I was trying to get as many games as possible. I play with Koji all the time and he’s really good and I get destroyed anyway.”
Broadbridge rebounded from a loss to Heineman on Thursday, May 20, rolling to two wins in La Crosse on Saturday, May 22.
All four of the Wildcats’ singles players went unbeaten May 22, in La Crosse Central 6-1 and knocked off Marshfield 5-2. The Wildcats were coming off a 7-0 loss to Middleton, ranked No. 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state poll.
“We are playing so much better and it’s important for these guys because they are so young to realize that,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “They got beat pretty bad by Middleton and they take that personally.”
Broadbridge is 4-5 in his first season as the top singles player for the Wildcats.
“I knew there wasn’t going to be an easy match,” Broadbridge said. “I take every one of them and try to do better the next time. It helps me more as a tennis player playing kids that are better than me because it helps me get the experience so I will do better next time.”
Verona picked up the matches against La Crosse Central and Marshfield as extra matches because the Verona quad was rained out and canceled on Saturday, May 15. Verona had its Big Eight Conference dual match against Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 11, was rained out and postponed. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 2, at Verona Area High School.
“We are trying to get in as many matches as we can,” Happel said.
Verona 6, La Crosse Central 1
The Wildcats swept every game in two of the four singles flights to topple La Crosse Central May 22.
Broadbridge breezed by La Crosse Central’s Robby McMahon 6-0, 6-0. Freshman Justin Hutchcoft defeated Central’s Nolan Heath 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Verona’s Riley Sweet outlasted La Crosse Central’s Nic WIlliams in three sets 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-7. At No. 4 singles, the Wildcats’ Joe Bakalars cruised past Central’s Porter Culp 6-0, 6-0.
The Verona No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Kyle Kohlstedt defeated Central’s Peter Thompson and Nou Veng Yang 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, the Wildcats’ Justin Happel and Luke Schorr defeated Logan Boland and Jakob Bronosn 6-1, 6-2. Verona’s Riley Sass and Jacob Brierley at No. 2 doubles lost a three set match 3-6, 6-4, 12-10.
Verona 5, Marshfield 2
Verona received dominant play from its singles players en route to a victory over Marshfielfd May 22, in La Crosse.
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches. Broadbridge rolled by Marshfield’s Ryan Paulman 6-2, 6-0. Hutchcoft pulled out a three set win over Marshfield’s Sam Roherty 3-6, 6-2, 10-8. At No. 3 singles, Sweet defeated Marshfiedl’s Dillon Scheuer 6-1, 6-3. Bakalars at No. 4 singles won a key tiebreaker to knock off Marshfield’s Brian Fay 6-3, 7-6 (10).
The lone doubles win for the Wildcats came at No. 3 doubles where Justin Happel and Schorr clipped Marshfield’s Ian Sennholz and Corbin Krueger 6-3, 7-5.
Middleton 7, Verona 0
A young and developing Verona team was no match for No.-2-ranked Middleton, as the Cardinals dropped only five games in the four singles matches.
“Middleton is fantastic,” Mark Happel said. “They probably are the best team in the state.”
At No. 1 singles, the Cardinals’ Hineman defeated Broadbridge 6-1, 6-0. Middleton junior Ian Cannell rolled by Hutchroft at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0. Middleton sophomore Jonathan Kim defeated Verona’s Sweet at No. 3 singles 6-0,. 6-0. At No. 4 singles, the Cardinals’ Aarush Gupta defeated the Wildcats’ Bakalars 6-2, 6-2.
The Cardinals’ top doubles team of senior Gene Kim and junior Kieran Gopal defeated the Wildcats’ Brierley and Sass 6-2, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Middleton’s Anders Clark and Ilya Rice defeated Verona senior Nate Arbogash and Bradley 6-0, 6-1. The Cardinals’ No. 3 doubles team of sophomore Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy knocked off Justin Happel and Schorr 6-0, 6-1.
“You can see the experience level on all four courts,” Happel said. “They are learning from these matches.”