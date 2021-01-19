The Verona Area High School/Mount Horeb High School boys swim team had six events finish in the top five at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Virtual Invitational on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Wildcats finished fourth with 203.5 points. Each school swam at their home pool and were timed. Times were compiled from the 11 teams to produce the results.
“Too bad these teams could not compete in person,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “There would have been many exciting races.”
Greenfield, ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 WISCA state poll and finished sixth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year, won the invite, racking up 374.5 points.
The invite featured four of the state’s top-five ranked teams at the Division 1 and 2 state meets last year, including Sun Prairie (third), which took second with 360 points. The other top-10 ranked teams at the meet were Arrowhead, top-ranked in Division 1, and Nicolet, ranked No. 4 in Division 2.
“The format of these virtual meets does not give the swimmers much recovery time between events, which really tests their mental toughness,” Wuerger said.
Junior Oscar Best finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.49 seconds) and took fifth in the 50 free (22.0). Sun Prairie’s Ben Wiegand won the 50 free (20.6).
There were two VA/MH swimmers that placed in the top five of the 200 free. Junior Max McCartney took fourth (1:51.73) and senior Ben Wellnitz tied Aaron Shibliski for fifth (1:52.28).
Wuerger said McCartney swam a surprisingly good time in his first time swimming the 200 free this season.
The Public Health Madison and Dane County order No. 12 now allows teams to swim relays in Dane County, so each swimmer competed on one relay, he said.
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Best, McCartney, Wellnitz and senior Conner Arenson finished fifth with a time of 3:28.20.
Junior Luke Bennin took fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.99) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (57.09), while junior Avery Blas finished seventh in the 200 IM (2:06.31). Junior Nathan Rozeboom took eighth in the 100 butterfly (56.45) and Arnseon placed eighth in the 100 back (56.83).
Blas and Ethan Risley both dropped over 20 seconds in the 500 Free, Wuerger said,and Caleb Rost dropped more than 5 seconds and made his goal time in the 100 free.