If Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Ben Wellnitz planned on making a bet before the season, he never would have imagined an in-person swim meet to open the season.
The Wildcats opened the season with a double dual sweep of Sauk Prairie, the top-ranked team in Division 2, and two-time Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood.
“It’s exhausting because our season was cut short,” Wellnitz said. “It’s nice to be back with people again. It was a good atmosphere so you could get up and race well.”
Wellnitz carried a lead for VA/MH in the 400-yard freestyle relay into the final flip turn and 25 meters, but Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke rallied to outtouch him at the finish. The Wildcats’ quartet of Christopher Lofts, Dane Sickler, Max McCartney and Wellnitz took second with a time of 3 minutes, 29.97 seconds, .8 of a second away from the Crusaders.
It marked the first WIAA-sanctioned Verona Area High School sports event in 10 months since when the Wildcat boys hockey team won a state championship over Notre Dame de la Baie Academy.
“In the last relay even if you can’t distinctly hear people cheering you know people are cheering and everything,” he said. “That relay is always really hyped up.”
The appearance of the meet had a different look. Swimmers were required to wear masks outside the pool and even as they walked up to the blocks to start a race. They weren’t allowed to peel off a mask until they got on the starting blocks.
Only 13 swimmers were allowed to compete because of social distancing. There were no handshakes or high fives.
In its first virtual meet at the new Verona Area High School Aquatic Center, VA/MH defeated Middleton 76-52 on Saturday, Jan. 9 . Both teams swam in their home pools over two days and the scoring was compiled after the meet.
VA/MH 76, Middleton 52
The Wildcats won six events and swept the top two spots in two events en route to the dual victory.
Junior Oscar Best won the 100-yard butterfly (51.33) and the 100 backstroke (55.09). Swimmers from Mount Horeb High School didn’t swim in the season opener because they just got clearance from the school board on Monday, Jan. 4.
There were no relays swam in the dual meet.
“Without cheering spectators, it was very quiet,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “Obviously, the boys could not see their competition from Middleton, so they had to find some inner-motivation to keep grinding away on the second half of their races when the fatigue sets in. Overall, I thought they swam well under the circumstances. This season, we’re thankful for whatever opportunities to compete come our way.”
Senior Conner Arneson finished first in the 200 free (1 minute, 52.07 seconds) and won the 500 free (5:01).
The Wildcats swept the top two spots in the 100 fly and top two in the 500 free.
Junior Nathan Rozeboom won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.3) and junior Avery Blas won the 200 individual medley (2:06.73), two seconds ahead of Middleton’s Tyler Choedak.
Senior Ben Wellnitz finished first in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 7.77 seconds). Junior Luke Bennin took second in the 100 fly (54.51) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.57).
Sauk Prairie double dual
The VA/MH boys swim team showed its strength in the relays and overall depth, winning three events and two relays to sweep the double dual with Sauk Prairie and Edgewood Jan. 5 at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Wildcats knocked off Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 99-71 and beat Edgewood 98-70.
Junior Max McCartney won the 100 freestyle (50.16) and took second in the 50 free (22.94).
Wellnitz won the 200 freestyle (1:55.56) and took second in the 500 free (5:18.09). Blas finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:10) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.46).
Blas and McCartney teamed with Wellnitz and sophomore Liam Updegrove to win the 200 free relay (1:39.15).