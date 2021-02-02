Junior Nathan Rozeboom for years has worked on his pull, hip and leg flexibility for the dolphin kick.
The extra training paid off for Rozeboom as he won the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional championship in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
“I’m speechless,” Rozeboom said.
Rozeboom won the breaststroke with a lifetime-best time of 58.81 seconds to earn an automatic state berth.
“I felt like I worked really hard for this all year with my training,” he said.
It highlighted a 1-2 finish in the breaststroke by Verona Area/Mount Horeb. Junior Luke Bennin took second in the event with a lifetime-best time of 59.11 seconds.
The Wildcats had two individuals and one relay - the 200-yard individual medley relay won sectional championships to earn automatic trips to state. There are eight individuals that qualified for state in 12 events and all three relays are state-bound.
Rozeboom said he nailed down his technique in the breaststroke and that carried him through the race.
There are a lot of parts to the breaststroke from keeping his head steady, to the pull and a powerful kick.
“The most important part of the stroke is the pull,” Rozeboom said. “The key part of the pull is to grab as much water as you can.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb junior Oscar Best won a sectional title in the 100 butterfly with a lifetime-best time of 49.97 seconds and the 200 medley relay also won a sectional title. The Wildcats finished second with 358 points, behind sectional champion and Big Eight Conference rival Sun Prairie (407). It;s the highest sectional finish for the Wildcats since the 2009-10 season.
“We rarely have a meet where every single guy has a season-best time in every single event and that’s what happened,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “It’s like the perfect meet. It’s been such a different season. It was really hard to know what to expect. On the bus, I told the guys let’s just be thankful that we have this opportunity because two months ago we couldn’t practice together.”
The 200 medley relay team of senior Conner Arneson, Rozeboom, Best and Bennin won the sectional title in the event with a time of 1:36.20, .31 seconds ahead of Sun Prairie.
“It was a pretty close win and that always gets us hyped,” Best said. It really helped fuel me for my 50 (freestyle). I always look at the relay as it definitely matters a lot, but it’s a fun event too so it helps get the pressure off individuals. Having the medley be my first event was a perfect way to start.”
Best said breaking 50 seconds had been a journey in the fly.
“That was a pretty big moment for me,” Best said. “I’m stoked with that time. I’m very excited. I think I have a lot more to improve on. Definitely with the circumstances and how hard I’ve been working, I’m really excited to see what I can do at state.”
The Wildcats qualified all three of their relays, the 200 medley, 200 free and 400-free relays for the state meet Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Best took second in the 50 freestyle (22.13) and was on both the 200 medley and 200 free relays that qualified for state. The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of senior Conner Arenseon, Rozeboom, Best and junior Luke Bennin took second (1:27.36).
Senior Ben Wellnitz took second in the 200 free (1:46.93) and fifth in the 500 free (4:55.98). Arneson finished second in the 500 free (4:47.81) and fifth in the 200 free (1:49.04).
Arneson swam the 50 backstroke in the medley relay before competing in the 200 free. It was the first time this season Arneson has raced against other swimmers in-person. The Wildcats had an in-person season-opening meet at Sauk Prairie, but the swimmers from Mount Horeb were held out because they had to get school board approval before they could compete.
“Racing people at sectionals was new,” Arneson said. “I didn’t know how it was going to go. It went very well. Adrenaline was definitely there. I haven’t seen a lot of the guys in over a year. It was really nice to see them back in the pool and race against them.”
Arneson is a three-time state qualifier in the 500 and 200 free.
“It means a lot to me,” he said.
Wellnitz and Arneson teamed with junior Max McCatrtney and senior Christopher Lofts to place fourth in the 400 free relay (3:18.24). The quartet broke its seed time by 10 seconds.
“The 400 free relay really had to step up to qualify and they certainly did,” Wuerger said.
McCartney placed fourth in the 200 free (1:48.20) and sixth in the 100 free (48.97) to qualify for state in both events. Bennin added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (54.22).
Junior Avery Blas placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:02.11) and sixth in the 100 breast (1:02.46) to qualify for state in both events.
State preview
There are seven events heading into the WIAA Division 1 state meet where the Wildcats are seeded in the top seven.
Best is seeded third in the 100 fly (49.75) and sixth in the 50 free (21.34). Ther top seed in the 100 fly is Emilio Perez (48.60) of the Greenfield co-op.
“I’m not really one for expectations,” Best said. “I really like to focus on enjoying the race and the moment. I will just go out as hard as I can and put everything on the line and I hope everyone else does too.”
Best still sees areas he can cut time in the 50 free.
“I definitely think I can go a lot faster,” he said. here are a lot of details I have to work on.”
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Arneson, Rozeboom, Best and Bennin is seeded fourth (1:27.36).
Rozeboom is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke (58.81) and Bennin is seeded sixth (59.11).
“I think it’s really important to nail my turns,” Rozeboom said. “That’s one thing I have to work on.”
The VA/MH swimmers are feeding off the competition in the breaststroke.
“They (Bennin and Rozeboom) have been going back and forth every week, the other wins,” Wuerger said. “They both broke a minute for the first time which is a huge accomplishment in the breaststroke.”
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team is seeded fifth and Arenson is seeded seventh in the 500 free (4:47.81).