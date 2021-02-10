Verona Area/Mount Horeb junior Oscar Best may not have the nickname “Flash,” but he has a story he can tell his grandchildren someday.
Best swam in the fastest two races in the 50 free and 100-yard butterfly in the 97-year history of the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Best finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (49.89 seconds), the second straight year he’s taken bronze in the fly at state.
“I was happy I was able to get third,” Best said. “I was more worried and focused on my times. My goals were a lot bigger.”
Senior Emilio Perez of the Greenfield co-op won a state title in the 100 butterfly in a state-record time of 47.27.
“I was a little disappointed because I thought I could have done a lot better,” Best said. “I wasn’t sad by any means.”
Best took ninth in the 50 freestyle in a lifetime-best 21.26 seconds, 0.8 seconds faster than his time at the sectional. It was an historic race, as two swimmers broke 20 seconds. Perez also won a state championship in the 50 free with a state-record time of (19.81), as Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin-Madison recruit, took second (19.92).
“They are two really good athletes,” Best said. “My time was really good, so I was satisfied with that.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb finished seventh as a team at state with 112 points. It marked the Wildcats’ best finish at state since 2013, and fifth-best in program history.
“The boys swam really well at sectionals, so for those who beat their sectional times, it was a huge accomplishment,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “It was a different state meet than I’ve ever experienced, from the venue, to the season that preceded it. I’m glad our three seniors, Ben Wellnitz, Conner Arneson and Christopher Lofts got the chance to return to the state meet.”
Seeing two swimmers break 20 seconds in the 50 free was a milestone achievement Wuerger didn’t know if he would see in his three decades of coaching.
“It’s very exciting for Wisconsin high school swimming,” he said. “People have been waiting a long, long time for that to happen.”
Junior Nathan Rozeboom finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke in a lifetime-best time of 58.13, the second-fastest in the history of the program. The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of juniors Luke Bennin, Rozeboom, Max McCartney and Best took fifth with a time of 1 minute, 26.36 seconds.
“The four of us have really been pushing each other all season,” McCartney said. “We knew we could do really well. It’s really nice to see it pay off.”
Having fans in the stands provided a jolt of energy as well, he said.
“I think the state meet is always a lot of fun because you are racing the best of the best,” McCartney said. “It was nice to have fans back, because it really adds to it. It really was a great atmosphere and really close to last year.”
Arneson teamed with Rozeboom, Best and Bennin to place ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:36.32).
“We barely beat Sun Prairie and Waunakee last week,” Wuerger said. “It was within a couple tenths of a second. It just went the other way this week. You can’t control how the other teams did. You can only control how you did.”
Best said in the medley relay, some teammates had iffy swims.
“It was a nice warm-up,” Best said. “We weren’t expecting much out of it.”
Bennin finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in a lifetime-best time of 58.50. The Wildcats now have three of the program’s top eight in the breaststroke who will all return next season.
Wellnitz finished 12th in the 200 free (1:46.73) and 17th in the 500 free (4:54.82), both season-best times.
Arneson placed 18th in the 500 free (4:55.43) and 24th in the 200 free (1:53.38). McCartney placed 17th in the 200 free (1:48.50) and tied Jude Thrush ofthe Holmen co-op for 20th in the 100 free (49.09). Junior Avery Blas finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke in a lifetime-best time of 1:01.71 and took 21st in the 200 individual medley (2:02.48).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of McCartney, senior Christopher Lofts, Arenson and Wellnitz placed 13th (3:17.50), 0.74 of a second faster than their sectional time.
Arenson had a lifetime-best time 100 split and Wellnitz had a season-best time split in the 400 relay.
“I’m sure we could have done a little bit better with a full season,” Wuerger said. “We are happy to be here and have the opportunity.”
McCartney is already looking forward to next year. All four of the swimmers on the 200 free relay team will be back next season.
“The goal next year is to try to win and all of us go (20 xeconds) instead of 21,” he said.
McCartnery said he can see how much extra work on his strokes can help, even in a shortened season.
“You can really see where not breathing (going into the wall) and doing extra dolphin kicks on your underwaters really comes back to pay off in the end,” he said.