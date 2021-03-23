After winning the program’s first ever WIAA Division 1 state championship last year, the Verona Area High School boys soccer team has some key positions to fill if they want to repeat.
The most obvious new face will be on the sideline, with Dave Perkins taking over as head coach.
Verona finished last season 21-2 and brought home the gold ball after a 2-0 win over Neenah in the state championship game. The Wildcats closed last year with an 11-game winning streak, allowing only six goals during that stretch.
Verona is the first Big Eight Conference team to win the title since 2006, when Madison Memorial knocked off Brookfield East in the final.
“My expectation is that we will continue Verona’s long tradition of fielding competitive teams that consistently compete with the top schools in the state,” said Perkins, who has coached soccer for 18 years.
The Wildcats will have a big void to fill with the graduation of Eliot Popkewitz, the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, now playing soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Wildcats have to replace their top two scorers from last season — Popkewitz, who scored 14 goals and had 16 assists, and Jack Knight (15 goals and 10 assists).
Verona returns nine letterwinners led by senior midfielder and forward Jonathan Gamez, who scored 14 goals and had seven assists last season. Gamez was named second-team Big Eight All-Conference last year.
The other returning starters back from the midfield and forward spots is senior Sam Abreu, who earned honorable mention all-conference last season. The Wildcats’ had a high-powered attack that averaged 4.4 goals per game last season.
Abreu scored eight goals and racked up eight assists last year. The team will depend even more on his speed and quickness to create scoring opportunities this year.
Verona also has to fill the holes for starting defenders Sam Lynch, Bennett Luttinen and goaltender Nate Hanson. Verona racked up 16 shutouts last season and gave up 0.47 goals per game. Junior defenders Brooks Luttinen and Max Lynch will anchor the Wildcats’ defense this year.
Senior Owen Gibson is taking over the reins at goalkeeper. In 15 games in 2019, he had 13 saves and a .867 save percentage. The other letterwinners back are seniors Jack Heilman (six goals, one assist), Stanley Maradiaga, Elijah Ballen and junior Ryan Love.
“I expect that all of my returning players will lead the team forward this year, because they have a state championship to defend,” Perkins said.
Verona won the Big Eight title last season with a 9-0 record. Madison West finished second (7-2) and Middleton (6-3) took third. Middleton returns senior forward Ben Tutewohl, who was the only player named first-team all-conference last season who wasn’t a senior. The Wildcats escaped with a 1-0 win over Madison West in a Division 1 sectional final last year.
“I expect all of the teams in the Big Eight Conference to be a challenge this year, because in my opinion, it is one of the best conferences in the state,” he said.