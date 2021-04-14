On two separate occasions in the second half of a Big Eight Conference boys soccer game Tuesday, April 13, it appeared Verona’s undefeated season (3-0-1) could be in peril.
But the host Wildcats responded within a minute of giving up a goal both times – and eventually outscored – visiting Middleton to earn a 5-3 win, its fourth of the year. It’s the third time in the team’s five games this year in which Verona has erased a deficit to earn at least a tie.
Verona coach Dave Perkins, in his first year with the school, said the team has a fighting spirit this season that continues to push them through games and stage comebacks.
"Like I told the guys, their mentality has been fantastic. They've done a great job not letting their heads drop,” Perkins said. “When they've gotten in those situations, they've not only found a way to get back in the game, but actually push the envelope.”
Middleton took a 2-1 lead a minute into the second half, but Verona senior Jack Heilman knotted the score at two just 20 seconds later.
A similar sequence tied the game at three goals apiece later in the half.
Verona goalie Owen Gibson saved an initial outside shot before the ball deflected out to the 6-yard line, where a Cardinal forward tapped the rebound into the empty net.
The Wildcats responded quickly, with Heilman scoring his second goal of the game after teammate Samuel Abreu had a shot hit the goalpost. A game-winner from Abreu at the 15-minute mark of the second half and a late insurance goal was enough to hold on for the win.
On a night with a lot of goals, Perkins credited more than a year off due to COVID-19 pausing the traditional fall season for some sloppy play, adding that he would like to see fewer goals against in a game like Tuesday.
Players are still shaking off the rust that accumulated from being collectively sidelined and working on building up their consistency on the field, Perkins added.
"The thing that I keep telling them is 'Keep looking, keep playing our game. … keep pushing for more and more goals, but at the same time, remember that we don't get to that point where we lose our focus on when we don't have the ball and our defensive shape being organized,’” he said.
If his team continues to have offensive success the way they did Tuesday, Perkins said the defending Division I state champions have a chance to win on most nights.
“The nice thing is when we pull those other guys off, those veteran leaders, there hasn't been a drop off by those younger guys coming in. A lot of that is on these kids,” he said. “I'm just blessed that I'm inheriting a lot of this very exciting, attacking talent and then it's just finding a way that we can get them all to click."
Verona hosts Beloit Memorial, 3-3-1 this season, at 7 p.m. Thursday.