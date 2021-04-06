The defending Division 1 state champion Verona Area High School boys soccer team
Verona tied Sun Prairie 2-2 in the season opener on Thursday, April 1. Two days later, the Wildcats rallied for a 3-2 road win over Waunakee.
“I was very happy with the mentality of my team in both games,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “We also showed great tactical flexibility in both games.”
Verona (1-0-1) was scheduled to play at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 6. The Wildcats will host Janesville Parker in the home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at the Verona Area High School Soccer Stadium.
Verona 3, Waunakee 2
The Wildcats rallied from a one goal deficit at the half to top Waunakee in a non conference game on Saturday.
Perkins had the WIldcats change their formation in the second half and they stymied the Warriors by not allowing a shot on goal.
Verona senior forward Jonathan Gamez scored a goal in the first half, but Verona trailed Waunakee 2-1. Verona stormed back with second-half goals from senior Sam Abreu and Stanley Maradiaga to cap a comeback victory. Ryan Love assisted on Maradiaga’s goal.
Abreu won possession of the ball in a scramble and knocked in the game-tying goal to the back post.
“The keys were adjusting our formation to neutralize Waunakee's center mids in the second half and not giving up on ourselves after going down 2-1,” Perkins said.
Love made a weaving run and beat three defenders before finding Maradiaga in the box who finished off the game-winning goal.
Verona 2, Sun Prairie 2
Verona battled back from a two-goal deficit in the opener at Sun Prairie on Tuesday.
Sun Prairie’s Riley Stevens put the Cardinals on the board with a goal at 7:59. The Cardinals added a second goal in the 50th minute to take a 2-0 lead.
Verona’s Brian Vazquez scored his first goal at 60:52 to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1. Vazquez then scored his second goal at 72:13 to tie the game at 2. Verona goalie Owen Gibson had three saves.