Verona junior Alex Klimm and his boys soccer teammates had to wait to play their season opener after a nonconference game against McFarland was rained out.
Then, in a nonconference showdown against Oregon, the Wildcats had a two-goal lead slip away in the final 15 minutes and lost the opener to the Panthers 4-3 on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Oregon junior Noah Malcook scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left to propel the Panthers to a thrilling win over Verona in a nonconference showdown between two teams that made a run to the sectional last spring. The Wildcats were the Division 1 state champions in 2019 and Oregon was the Division 2 state champion.
Klimm scored one goal and had an assist.
Klimm said the difference in the final 10 minutes was the energy level.
“We just stopped marking and let them run right through us,” he said. “On the set plays, no one marked in the box.”
Klimm said the breakdown was a lack of communication and organization.
“We just didn’t know what we were doing on set pieces,” he said. “Both teams had to deal with the heat. That’s not an excuse.”
Early on, the Panthers got off to an inauspicious start and it looked like the Wildcats would run away with the victory. Verona had a goal wiped out by an offsides penalty in the seventh minute. Only five minutes later, Klimm had a shot ricochet off the top cross bar.
Klimm finally found the back of the net with a goal at 13:30 on an assist by junior Brian Vazquez Trejo.
“I just took a touch around him (Farrar) and beat him with pace,” Klimm said.
About four minutes later, the Panthers knocked in a goal while trying to clear a shot by Verona to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Oregon freshman Kellen Diercks scored after a corner kick in the 23rd minute to cut Verona’s lead to 2-1 at the half.
In the 43rd minute, Verona sophomore Noah Hook scored off a pass just to the right of Oregon goalkeeper Casey Farrar and snuck in a goal inside the near post to give the WIldcats a 3-1 lead.
Oregon junior Mason Diercks scored in the 51st minute on an assist from Colin Vandermause to slice Verona’s lead to 3-2.
Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said it’s hard to adjust a style of play or strategy in soccer during the run of play. Oregon senior Eli Lehmann had the game-tying goal off a rebound from junior Anthony Elert’s shot in the 75th minute to tie the game 3-3. Senior Alex Rodgriguez assisted on the goal.
“We never felt like we weren’t in it,” he said. “That was a big goal. We were most successful when we were patient with the ball.”
It was a contrasting style because Verona was most effective when they had a quick counter attack and the Panthers gave the ball up, Mitchell said.
Verona had a slight edge in shots on goal 9-8 over Oregon. Farrar had a game-high eight saves. Yet, Verona had multiple shots that hit the post or sailed over the top cross bar. The missed opportunities are the ones that Klimm will remember.
Klimm said he and his Verona teammates definitely have to work on finishing.
“We had way too many opportunities in the box not to have at least more than five goals,” he said.