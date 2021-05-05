The Verona Area High School boys soccer team scored two goals in the second half to rally to tie Middleton 2-2 in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Tuesday, April 27, at Firefighters Memorial Park.
The Wildcats (5-0-2) trailed the Cardinals 2-0 at the half before freshman Connor Gage scored in the 49th minute to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1. Conor Bruce scored the game-tying goal on an assist by junior Ryan Love in the 57th minute.
The Cardinals outshot the Wildcats 13-8.
Verona received the top regional seed in the top half of the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo sectional. The Wildcats will host the winner of fourth-seeded La Crosse Central and fifth-seeded Madison Memorial in a regional final on Thursday, May 6, at Verona Area High School.