Noah Hook netted a second-half hat trick as the Verona boys soccer team took care of Monona Grove, 10-0, in a nonconference game Thursday, Sept. 2, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats scored five goals in the first half and added five more after the break.
Oliver Becker got the scoring started in the fourth minute. Verona had five different players score in the first as Christian Flores, Max Lynch, Brian Vazquez Trejo and Jessie Ward all found the back of the net.
Alex Kimm started the scoring off in the second half with a goal two minutes into the half. Hook scored three of the next four goals during a 14-minute span. Flores netted his second goal during that span.
Connor Gage finished with two assists in the victory.