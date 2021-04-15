Senior forward Jonathan Gamez netted two hat tricks to power the Verona boys soccer etam to two wins in routs last week.
Gamez scored three goals in a 12-0 romp over Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 8. That came after three goals he scored in leading the Wildcats to a 6-1 win over Janesville Craig.
Verona (3-0-1) was scheduled to host Middleton on Tuesday, APril 13. Gamez has been on a roll, scoring eight goals in the first four games.
Verona 12, Janesville Parker 0
Both Verona’s Stanley Maradiaga and Gamez netted hat tricks to lead the WIldcats to a shut out over Parker on April 8, in Verona.
The Wildcats exploded for nine goals in the first half. Gamez finished the game with four goals. Only 46 seconds into the game, Gamez scored his first goal. He added a second goal on an assist from Jack Heilman at 1:45. Gamez reached the hat trick when he scored on an assist from Brooks Luttinen at 15:30 to give Verona a 3-0 lead.
Maradiaga added two assists. Verona also got first-half goals from Heilman, three goals by Maradiaga, Noah Hook and senior Sam Abreu.
The Wildcats got second-half goals from Gamez, Heilman and Luttinen.
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 1
‘The WIldcats scored five unanswered goals after the Cougars tied the game in the 25th minute and rolled to the victory on April 6 in Verona.
Gamez scored three goals, including a go-ahead goal at 30:17 to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. Maradiaga added a goal at 39:13 to give Verona a 3-1 lead at the half.
Verona scored three goals in a 9-minute span in the second half. Luttinen scored at 77:16 and ALex Klimm blasted a shot past Craig goalkeeper Reed Kelly at 83:13 to give the WIldcats a 5-1 lead. Gamez scored his third goal in the 86th minute.