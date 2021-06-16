Verona Area High School senior Jonathan Gamez was named first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State for the alternate fall season this spring.
Gamez led the Wildcats with 16 goals.
Gamez is one of 10 players from the Big Eight Conference to receive all-state honors. The other honorees are Madison West senior Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo, Madison West senior Fletcher McGrath, Madison West junior Tomas Garcia, Sun Prairie senior John Trilling, Sun Prairie senior Keegan Duffy, Madison Memorial senior Jack Bell, Middleton senior Ezra Joseph, Madison East senior Davis Nelson and Beloit Memorial senior Omar Munoz.
Verona senior Jackson Heilman was named honorable mention academic all-state.
Appleton North’s Nick Milani was named the player of the year. Joseph was the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference.