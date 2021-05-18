Verona Area High School boys lacrosse played its busiest week of the year, facing three conference opponents last week. The Wildcats ended the week with a season record of 4-3 (4-2 conference).
Verona 15, DeForest 2
On Monday, May 10, Verona took on DeForest, playing on their new home turf under the lights. Senior attack Zach Thomas led the Wildcats with six goals, while junior goalie Jake Hagen had nine saves on the day. Junior long stick midfielder Logan Dedrick scooped up four ground balls to keep the ball in Verona’s possession.
Verona 21, Eastside 2
On Wednesday, May 12, Verona handed Madison Eastside a loss with a 21-2 victory. Leading the Wildcats in scoring was junior attack Julian Urfer with six goals, followed by senior attack Zach Thomas with four. Senior defense Michael Romans and junior defense Logan Lafler each had a goal. The Wildcats had a season-high for faceoff wins at 80% by junior Peter Gauthier.
Verona 5, Stoughton 4
A Friday, May 14 matchup against Stoughton was the toughest of the week in a battle of goalies. Junior Jake Hagen had eight saves for Verona, keeping the game within reach for the Wildcats. With the score tied, the Wildcats entered the last minute of the game in a man-advantage situation. Junior attack Isacc Gromley was able to find the back of the net for the winning score with 17 seconds left.
Verona will host Sun Prairie at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Verona is hosting its first college recruiting event, the Badger Spring Invite, on Saturday, May 22, at Woodside Sports Complex in the Wisconsin Dells.