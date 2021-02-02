The Verona Area High School boys hockey team will begin its Division 1 state title defense this week after splitting a pair of non conference games last week.
The Wildcats (12-6) bounced back from a 3-2 double-overtime loss to Waunakee on Friday, Jan. 29, with a 4-2 win over Wausau West in the regular-season finale a day later.
Verona, the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 Onalaska sectional, will play the winner of seventh-seeded Tomah/Sparta or the 10th-seeded La Crosse Aquinas co-op tonight.
Verona 4, Wausau West 2
The Wildcats scored three unanswered goals in the final two periods of a victory over the Warriors at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.
Verona had previously defeated West 8-4 on Jan. 15. The Wildcats went 0-for-5 on the power play,
Verona sophomore Jack Marske scored at the 8:50 mark of the second period off assists from seniors Nathan Jurrens and Leo Renlund to tie it at 2.
Junior Anthony Heinrichs netted a short-handed goal off an assist from sophomore Reece Cordray just 3:52 into the third period, then scored an insurance goal off assists from Cordray and Renlund at the 10:07 mark.
Verona freshman Caden Wedderspoom scored at the 3:34 mark of the first period off assists from juniors Brady Stebbeds and Isaac Thomas to tie it at 1.
Senior Kaden Grant made 32 saves for the Wildcats, who were outshot 34-32.
Waunakee 3, Verona 2, 2OT
The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 41-31, but were just 1-for-7 on the power play in a loss at Appleton Family Ice Arena.
Verona defeated Waunakee 7-4 back on Dec. 15 in Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association play, but the Warriors won the second meeting on Steven Pasinato’s goal with 1:01 left in the second extra period.
Verona forced overtime with a pair of third-period goals. Senior Josh Ostling capitalized on the power play at the 9:13 mark off assists from Heinrichs and Jurrens. Cordray scored short-handed and unassisted with 2:32 left in regulation.
Grant finished with 28 saves for the Wildcats.