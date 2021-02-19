When Verona Area High School senior forward Leo Renlund scored a first-period goal, he and his teammates skated over and chest bumped and pounded on the boards and glass.
It sounded like a thundering storm.
The pounding of hands on the glass and sticks on the ice brought visions of a wintry avalanche from a Verona boys hockey team with plenty of pent up energy from a two-hour bus ride, and ready to skate.
Verona scored three first-period goals that fueled a 5-1 win over the top-ranked University School in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
Verona (16-6) advances to play Hudson (20-3) in a Division 1 state championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.
Playing with a limited number of fans and having to play a state semifinal at top-seeded University School of Milwaukee (24-3) didn’t deter Verona. Coach Joel Marshall noticed the team had a lot more energy with a format that had them playing on the road instead of one site for all state tournament games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are upset with the whole season and having to come into their rink, not being able to have that atmosphere with loud fans, student body watching you on and any families and friends,” Marshall said. “They talked about how they had to bring their own energy, because the crowds and the fans wouldn’t be there like they are in a normal year.”
Renlund called it a “weird environment” to play in.
“It’s not the normal state environment (but) we brought the energy and were ready to go,” he said. “It was all energy and momentum after that first (period) and we just kept rolling. The energy won us that game. We bring it, it’s not the coaches pumping us up.
“We want to be here, we want to win and do this again.”
USM was plagued by 15 penalties that led to Wildcat three power-play goals. Renlund scored on assists from junior forward Anthony Heinrichs and Reece Cordray at 10 minutes, 5 seconds. About three minutes later, senior defenseman Josh Osting scored a power-play goal from about four feet inside the blue line on assists from senior forwards Walker Haessig and Sam Iszczyszyn.
“That is one of the best periods we have ever played this year,” Renlund said.
While spinning to control the puck, Haessig snuck a goal just inside the near post after a cross from Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 2 seconds left in the first period.
“I knew the time was running down, I knew if he (Cordray) does get the puck to me, I just have to get it on net,” Haessig said. “I knew the only way to get it on net was to spin around and catch the goalie off guard.”
It was a dominant first period for Verona, who outshot USM 13-3 in the first period and 35-23 in the game.
“We needed to set the tone and come out with speed right away if we were going to be in this game,” Marshall said. “Once we get one, we get a little hungry for it. We have struggled to score early all year.”
University School of Milwaukee’s Peter Ells scored a power-play goal at 10:34 in the second period to cut Verona’s lead to 3-1. Moments later, Heinrichs scored on passes from junior forward Easton Simpson and senior forward Calvin Moioffer to give Verona a three-goal lead again.
“After that it was a mess of a game,” Marshall said. “It was hard to have energy and flow both ways. It was frustrating as a coach and as a player. You just want to have rhythm and not have the refs be involved as much as they were in a contest like this. It was the first period that made the difference in this game tonight. After that, it was way too many penalties for a state tournament semifinal.”
Verona junior forward Max Codde capped the scoring with a power-play goal on an assist by senior forward Andrew Aune at 15:33 in the third period.
“We came in and our forwards felt like they were better than their defenseman or they could be,” Marshall said. “Our challenge tonight was whether our (defense) and goaltending could be better than their forwards.”
Verona senior Kaden Grant had 22 saves, including stopping 15 of 22 shots in the second period, when the Lions outshot the Wildcats 16-9.
“I’ve played for Verona my whole life and being able to win it back-to-back would be amazing, especially my senior year, my last chance,” Grant said. “We are grateful. The start of it was COVID and we couldn’t do anything or be together as a team.”
The Wildcats are making their fourth straight state appearance, and are playing in the state title game for the third consecutive season. Verona beat Notre Dame de la Baie Academy 2-1 in overtime to win the state championship last year and finished as the runner-up in 2019 after a 5-0 loss to University School of Milwaukee.