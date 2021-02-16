After playing two years with the Madison Capitols, Verona Area High School senior defenseman Josh Osting couldn’t have written a better script for a dramatic senior year on the ice.
A COVID-19 pandemic shuts down all prep sports, the Verona boys hockey team gets a chance to play a club season with all road games and then switches to a WIAA team. Osting helped keep the dream alive for repeating as state champions after the Wildcats skated to a 5-2 win over Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
The Warriors were plagued by four penalties in the second period. Osting finally cashed in on the final penalty of the second, scoring a power-play goal on assists from junior forward Reece Cordray and senior forward Leo Renlund at 10 minutes, 39 seconds in the second period.
“Once we score that first goal, we get five,” Osting said. “Nate and I have been playing together since we were kids and we know each other. I just slid open backdoor and he just knew where I was and gave it to me. It was a perfect setup.”
Cordray scored one goal and had three assists. The Wildcats scored three goals in the final three minutes of the second period to spearhead the victory.
Verona (15-6), the defending Division 1 state champion, making its fourth straight state appearance, received a fourth seed and will play at top-seeded University School of Milwaukee in a Division 1 state semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
“They are easily the most decorated senior class Verona has ever had,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “To have that identity of the program is something really special. They feel the pressure to do it year after year. If we don’t, it’s almost like what happened that year. We will try to enjoy it as much as we can safely so we can continue to play at least one more game.”
Cordray scored on a 3-on-1 on a backhand over the goalie’s shoulder to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at 15:23. With only 23 seconds left in the second, senior forward Andrew Aune scored on an assist by Cordray to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-1.
Marshall compared the Wildcats’ forward offensive attack to that of a shark.
“They are sharks and it’s blood in the water,” Marshall said. “They get a little sniff of it and they get hungrier and hungrier. Once the bleeding gets going and a shark is around it gets harder to stop the bleeding.”
Cordray relies on his quickness.
“He’s a light on his feet and he can move fast,” Marshall. “He has good hands and vision. He can turn some D (defenses) and make them get on their heels a little bit. He has the ability to finish.”
Cordray is excited to make a return to state.
“It was a tough ride with all the controversy with COVID and the injuries,” he said.
Early on, it looked like a sectional final showdown that would come down to the wire in the third period. The Wildcats killed two penalties in the first period and senior goaltender Kaden Grant had four saves during that stretch. Waunakee went 0-for-6 on the power play.
“As a defenseman, I love killing off penalties,” Osting said. “It’s what I thrive at. I love blocking shots. I take pride in killing off every penalty I possibly can.”
The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 9-7 in the first period, but the game was scoreless.
That set the stage for a big second period.
“We were getting chances,” Renlund said. “All it took was one goal and the floodgates kind of opened. The first goal is always the hardest one.”
Marshall said a power-play goal like Osting scored can either give a team momentum or be an obstacle to overcome.
“We were able to weather the storm,” he said. “When you play it right and block some shots it can be motivating to kill off penalties.”
Grant had seven of his 25 saves in the first period.
“Kaden is one of the best goaltenders in the state and arguably the best goalie,” Marshall. “A good goalie has to be arguably your best penalty killer.”
The Wildcats added to their lead in the third period when junior forward Anthony Heinrichs scored at 5:04 to give Verona a 4-1 lead.
After Waunakee’s Jack Samuelson scored to cut the Wildcats’ lead to two goals, Verona answered. Renlund scored on assists from Cordray and Heinrichs with 15 seconds to go.
Both senior defenseman Nathan Jurrens and senior forward Sam Iszczyszyn have made it back from injuries.
“He’s one of the top defenseman in the state,” Marshall said of Jurrens. “It was huge getting him back a couple weeks ago. Sammy is like that anchor we were missing up front. He might not score a bunch of goals for us, but he’s a stability guy who plays a strong game.”