The Verona boys hockey team’s game against Oregon slated for Friday, Jan. 8, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe has been canceled because of the program’s switch to a WIAA-sanctioned season.
Verona head hockey coach Joel Marshall made the announcement to the Press on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Wildcats returned to WIAA play with its first practice on Monday. Before that, Verona (9-3) played its first 12 games as a club team under the Wisconsin Amaetur Hockey Associaition.
“We have a good group of guys who deserve to defend their (state) title,” Marshall said. “We definitely have the chance now. It’s all pending now that we can stay safe.”
It’s been about 10 months since the Wildcats won the program’s second WIAA Division 1 state championship. Verona will need 10 practices before it can play its first WIAA-sanctioned game. The earliest the Wildcats can play is Jan. 14. Verona has a game scheduled with Notre Dame de la Baie Academy on Saturday, Jan. 16, in Wausau. It will be a rematch of last year’s state title game where Verona clipped Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime.
Games were prohibited from being played in the county because of Madison Public Health and Dane County’s order that limits gatherings to 10 people or less inside and 25 or less outside.
Verona Area High School Athletic Director Joel Zimba made an announcement Dec. 23 that the school would be allowed to play games outside of Dane County starting Jan. 12. However, at the time Zimba said sports at a high-risk of spreading COVID-19 like hockey and wrestling may not be able to play in postseason competition if Dane County announced an order against playing outside of the county.
Marshall said VAHS worked with other high school hockey programs and the Wisconsin Hockey Association and came to an agreement that if prep players were going to play, the safest and most uniform way would be in a WIAA-sanctioned season.
Marshall said Verona is no longer prohibited from playing in the postseason.
The WIAA changed its plan and there is no limit for the number of games required to become postseason eligible this season. The usual site for the state tournament, Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, won’t host state this year because of the county restrictions on gatherings. The state tournament is slated for Feb. 18-20 at the South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.
Regional hockey games are scheduled for Feb. 2, 4, 5. Sectionals are slated for Feb. 9, 12 or 13. Each Verona winter sports team will play all road games outside of the county.
Zimba said VAHS will not practice at any other site than VAHS and will not host any neutral site games outside of the county.