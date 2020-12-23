In a battle of defending state champions, Verona lost a thriller to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 4-3, on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Blueline Family Ice Arena.
Fond du Lac Springs won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year, and Verona captured the Division 1 state title.
The Wildcats (5-3) split two games last week and had their three-game winning streak snapped. The loss to the Ledgers came on the heels of a 7-4 comeback win over Waunakee on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 4, Verona 3
Fond du Lac Springs senior forward Calvin Grass scored the game-winning goal with 40 seconds left to stun Verona Dec. 19.
Verona battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period. Defenseman Carson Lindell scored on an assist from Cordray and defenseman Lars Brotzman 2:21 into the third period to cut the Ledgers’ lead to 3-2. About 3 minutes later, senior forward Leo Renlund scored a game-tying goal on a pass from Cordray to tie the game 3-3.
Early on, the game had the makings of one that would go down to the wire. Verona junior forward Anthony Heinrichs struck first, scoring a goal on Cordray’s first assist at 5:51. Fond du Lac Springs answered in the final 2 minutes of the period with Owen Bellendir scoring a game-tying goal. It was that way until the Ledgers pulled away in the next two periods.
Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant had 34 saves, and sophomore forward Reece Cordray had three assists. The Ledgers outshot the Wildcats, 38-18.
Verona 7, Waunakee 4
After skating to an early lead, the Wildcats had to withstand a three-goal barrage by Waunakee, but rallied to pull out a win on Dec. 15 in Lake Delton.
Verona jumped out to an early lead on Troy Tollefson’s first-period goal. After Waunakee battled back to tie it, senior defenseman Josh Osting scored on an assist by forward Easton Simpson to give the Wildcats the edge with 2:39 left in the first.
Verona took a two-goal lead on Renlund’s goal on an assist by senior forward Walker Haessig to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-1. The Warriors responded with three straight goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead.
Verona’s Maxwell Codde scored the game-tying goal on a shot that bounced in from the blueline to tie the game at 4 at the end of the second.
Renlund scored his second goal on a pass from senior Samuel Iszczyszyn in the third period to take a 5-4 lead. About midway through the third, Haessig scored on an assist by Heinrichs to extend the lead to 6-4.
Forward Andrew Aune scored the final goal for the Wildcats. Renlund scored two goals and Iszczyszyn posted two assists.