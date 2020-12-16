Verona sophomore Reece Cordray scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to a 5-1 win over Brookfield on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena.
With the win, Verona improves to 4-2. Senior forward Walker Haessig scored one goal and had two assists.
Cordray scored first on assists from Haessig and Anthony Heinrichs. Andrew Aune added a first-period goal on assists from senior forward Leo Renlund and freshman David Dina.
After failing to score with a 5-on-3 and a 5-on-4 advantage in the second period, the Wildcats gave up a goal to Brookfield to cut the lead to 2-1. Cordray scored his second goal late in the second period to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Verona scored two goals in the third period. Haessig scored his third goal of the season on passes from Cordray and Dina with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left. Renlund then scored a goal on an assist by Haessig with 4:38 to go.
Verona will play two games this week. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Waunakee on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton. Verona is set to drop the puck at Fond du Lac Springs on Saturday, Dec. 19.