Under the WIAA's expected return to play plan, the state champion Verona boys hockey team could be the first team to play in the 2020-21 school year.
The last time Verona played a prep sport in Dane County, Leo Renlund and the Wildcat boys’ hockey team stunned Notre Dame de la Baie 2-1 in a WIAA Division 1 championship Saturday, March 7, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. A week later, the prep sports world came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring sports season across the state was canceled, and the fall sports season was pushed back to spring 2021. Depending on Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, winter sports teams like the Verona boys hockey team could be the first one to see game action this season.
Currently, outdoor gatherings in the county are limited to 25 participants or fewer and indoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer.
According to the WIAA's revised first practice and game plan, the Verona boys hockey team, the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op, Verona girls basketball team and the Verona/Madison Edgewood girls gymnastics team can start practice Nov. 16. The first game for the Verona boys hockey team is slated for Nov. 27 at the University School of Milwaukee, the first of two games that weekend.
The Metro Lynx, the state runner-up last year, open the season hosting Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Madison Ice Arena. The Wildcat girls basketball team is scheduled to open the season Dec. 1 at Sun Prairie.
The Verona boys basketball team and boys swimming teams are allowed to start practice Nov. 23.