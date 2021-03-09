Six Verona boys hockey players are on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State.
Verona, the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state runner-up and 2020 champion, placed four players – all seniors – on the first team: forward Leo Renlund, defensemen Nathan Jurrens and Josh Osting and goaltender Kaden Grant.
Senior forward Walker Haessig is on the second team, and junior forward Reece Cordray earned an honorable mention.
Renlund, the team’s second-leading scorer, scored nine goals and had 14 assists this season to help lead the Wildcats to a fourth straight state tournament appearance. It marked the second consecutive year Renlund, Jurrens and Osting were selected all-state and the second time Haessig has received an all-state honor.
Haessig was the team’s third-leading scorer with 13 goals and nine assists.
Cordray was the team’s leading scorer, with 26 points (15 goals and 11 assists).