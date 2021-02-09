The dream of a fourth straight sectional title is still alive for the Verona boys hockey team.
The Wildcats defeated Tomah/Sparta 5-1 on Friday, Feb. 5, in a Division 1 regional final at Tomah Ice Center.
Verona, seeded second in its sectional, took on third-seeded Sauk Prairie in the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center in Prairie du Sac. The winner will play either top-seeded Edgewood or fifth-seeded Waunakee for the sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Onalaska Omni Center.
“We typically have 3-4 months to develop things like culture and chemistry, but we’ve had to cram those into a month’s worth of play,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We have the bodies up front, in the back and in net, so as long as we play the way we know we can and stay healthy, we’ll be alright.”
Verona 5, Tomah/Sparta 1
The defending Division 1 state champions started their postseason with a strong performance against the Timberwolves.
Verona (13-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods.
Senior Andrew Aune started the scoring 4:50 into the game off assists from sophomore Jack Marske and junior Brady Stebbeds. Sophomore Reece Cordray scored 46 seconds later off assists from junior Anthony Heinrichs and senior Leo Renlund. Senior Josh Osting made it 3-0 just 3:53 into the second period off an assist from classmate Nathan Jurrens.
Joe Venner scored off an assist from Evan Long just 21 seconds into the third period to trim the Timberwolves’ deficit to 3-1, but Jurrens converted on the power play 2 minutes later off assists from Cordray and Renlund. Osting added an insurance goal with a little more than 3 minutes left off assists from Aune and Jurrens.
Senior Kaden Grant finished with 23 saves for Verona, which outshot Tomah/Sparta 47-24. The Wildcats went just 1-for-4 on the power play, but killed five of six penalties.
Senior forwards Walker Haessig and Sam Iszczyszyn didn’t show up in the box score, but their respective returns from injury were a welcome sight for the Wildcats. Iszczyszyn had been out 3 weeks, one more than Haessig.
“It was sort of a welcome back party for those guys, but I guess it also means we have less excuses now,” Marshall said. “We now have confidence we can score a little easier.”