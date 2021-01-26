The Verona boys hockey team’s seed in the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska sectional is locked in after the Wildcats lost to Madison Edgewood 2-0 on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
Verona (11-5) is the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 Onalaska sectional, with the top seed going to the Crusaders (9-5), winners of seven straight games since a 1-0 loss to Fond du Lac Springs Dec. 28. The WIAA released the seeds and regional brackets and pairings on Sunday, Jan. 24.
“We went in knowing we would be playing for the No. 1 seed in our sectional,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said.
Verona, the defending Division 1 state champion, will look to make a fourth straight trip to the state tournament. The Wildcats knocked off the Crusaders 5-2 in a sectional championship last year.
The Wildcats were short-handed in a loss to the Crusaders on Jan. 23. Senior forward Samuel Iszczyszyn missed the game with an injury. Senior forward Walker Haessig suffered a leg injury in the first shift and was forced out of the game and senior forward Leo Renlund played through an illness.
“We were missing him up front and that hurt our lineup as far as our offense,” Marshall said of Haessig, who is the team’s third leading scorer (eight goals, three assists) this season. “It threw us off.”
Edgewood 2, Verona 0
The Crusaders took advantage of nine Verona penalties to shut out the Wildcats on Jan. 23.
Edgewood went 1-for-6 on the power play, compared to 0-for-4 for Verona.
“It was kind of a sloppy game,” Marshall said. “We both weren’t 100% pleased with our performances.”
Edgewood’s Abe Thompson scored on a rebound off assists from Parker Murn and Owen Friedow at 11 minutes, 18 seconds in the first period.
The Crusaders then got a power play goal from Paul Sergenian at 9:45 in the second period. The Wildcats had a slight edge in shots on goal, outshooting the Crusaders 24-22. Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant had 20 saves.
Onalaska sectional
As the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 Onalaska sectional, Verona will get a first-round bye in the regional.
Marshall said Edgewood earned the top sectional seed.
“It was fair because they beat us head-to-head,” he said. “Everyone has had players out through the season. If we are all healthy, we may have the advantage on paper. The seeding doesn’t mean a whole lot because we can’t play on our home ice and dress in our locker room this year.”
The Wildcats will play the winner of seventh-seeded Tomah/Sparta and 10th-seeded La Crosse Aquinas on Thursday, Feb. 4 at a time to be determined. A regional final site for the Verona game is still needed, according to the WIAA.
The opening round of boys regional play is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 at sites of the highest-seeded teams. The second round of regionals are scheduled for Thursday or Friday, Feb. 4-5. Sectional semifinals will be played Tuesday, Feb. 9 with the sectional finals scheduled for Friday or Saturday, Feb. 12-13.
Marshall is excited about Verona getting a chance to defend its Division 1 state title.
“We are a confident group and believe we can get back on the ice and do it again,” Marshall said.