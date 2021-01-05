The Verona boys hockey team returned to a WIAA-sanctioned hockey season on Monday, Jan. 4.
The Wildcats (9-3) made the announcement on Twitter.
“This is a great day for the boys and their coaches,” the Tweet reads. “We pray that VAHS supports a full season leading to State Playoffs. They deserve an opportunity to defend their 2020 Championship title.”
Verona sophomore Reece Cordray scored the game-winning goal to give the Wildcats a 6-5 win over Waukesha on Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.
Verona’s Andrew Aune added two goals and senior forward Samuel Iszczyszyn had two assists and senior forward Walker Haessig posted a goal and an assist. Cordray and Haessig led the team with 10 goals this season.
Verona junior goaltender Owen Hebgen had 23 saves as the Wildcats outshot Waukesha.
The state championship rematch against Notre Dame de la Baie Academy was canceled on Wednesday, Dec. 30, because of COVID-19 protocols. Last season, the Wildcats beat the Tritons 2-1 in overtime to win the program’s second state title.