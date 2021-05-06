The Verona Area High School boys golf team won one tournament and swept a double dual last week.
The Wildcats finished second in the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, May 1, at the Stevens Point Country Club. That came on the heels of the Wildcats sweeping a Big Eight Conference double dual against Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie on Thursday, April 29, at the Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville. Another highlight during the week was Verona winning the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, April 27, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
Stevens Point
Verona junior Noah Ehlenbach shot a 7-ver-par 79 on May 1, to lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish in the Stevens Point Invitational at the Stevens Point Country Club.
Verona shot a 326, only 16 strokes behind champion Eau Claire Memorial. Stevens Point (332) took third in the 10-team invitational.
Zack Zimmerman and senior Andrew Aune each carded an 81. Senior Brock Prough finished with an 85.
Janesville Craig triangular
Zimmerman shot a 1-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors to help propel Verona to a double dual win over Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie at the Glen Erin Golf Course April 29.
Verona shot a 313, well ahead of Janesville Craig (336) and Sun Prairie (351). Three of Verona’s top four golfers shot in the 70s. Rebholz carded a 78 and Ehlenbach finished with a 79. Aune shot an 83 to round out the top four.
Sauk Prairie invite
The Wildcats had the top two golfers en route top winning the Sauk Prairie Invitational April 27, in Prairie du Sac.
Verona senior Jake Rebholz shot a 7-over-par 77 to win the invitational. Aune took second (79) followed by Ehlenbach (81). Verona outdistanced Waunakee 319-364 to win the nine-team invitational at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
Zimmerman shot an 82 to round out the top four scores for the Wildcats.