The Verona Area High School boys golf team took fifth place in the season-opening Madison Edgewood Invitational on Monday, April 26, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Wildcats shot a 347, six strokes behind fourth-place Madison Memorial. Middleton had three of the top six golfers to score a 325 to clip Edgewood by three strokes for the team title.
Verona senior Andrew Aune shot an 11-over 83 and senior Jake Rebholz took 22nd with an 86.
Verona’s Zack Zimmerman carded an 87 and senior Brock Prough shot a 91 to round out the top four for the Wildcats.
Middleton’s Alec Sosnowski shot a 6-over-par 78 for medalist honors.