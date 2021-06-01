Raincoats and umbrellas replaced sunglasses and golf shorts in the Big Eight Conference boys golf championship meet on Thursday, May 26 in Janesville.
Temperatures in the 40s and steady rain played a role in the event, one that saw the Verona Area High School team place second with a score of 355 thanks to a pair of top-10 individual finishes at the Janesville Country Club.
While he said it can be hard to judge a team in Thursday’s weather, coach Jon Rebholz was proud of the way his team performed.
“I always say when we pull up in the parking lot and it looks like that (outside), I always say ‘The tougher golfer wins today.’ And that may not have anything to do with their swing or their talent level or their skills in certain shots. But it has a whole lot to do with their mental ability to just keep plugging away throughout a tough day,” Rebholz said.
Senior Andrew Aune finished sixth with an 84, and sophomore teammate Zack Zimmerman tied for eighth place with an 87.
Rebholz said he emphasized “limiting the damage” on a rainy day such as Thursday, telling his players to emphasize smart plays over aggressive shots.
“It was a really hard course with a lot of really not so good weather, so it’s tough to kind of gauge anything off of that. But I would say they were probably as resilient as they could have been that day,” he said.
Resiliency helped his top two golfers, Rebholz said, adding that Aune’s experience had a part in his finish near the top of the leaderboard while also praising Zimmerman’s resiliency.
Middleton won the event with a 337, and the Wildcats (355) edged third place Madison Memorial by three strokes. Seniors Jake Rebholz and Brock Prough both carded a 92 for Verona, and junior Noah Ehlenbach added a 93.
The Janesville Country Club is tough on a warm, sunny day, Rebholz said, and Thursday made the course an even bigger challenge as players switched golf clubs and strategies based on high winds and hole placements.
While his golfers might not have been pleased with the result at conference, Rebholz said the finish should keep them focused ahead of the regional golf meet on Tuesday, June 1 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
“I know the guys, they weren’t happy with their scores, and they probably weren’t happy with finishing second, but the conference tournament is one thing. When we get to Tuesday and the tournament series starts, it’s kind of a winner go home kind of thing. And so, you know, they’re positioning themselves pretty well,” he said.
If his team keeps fighting the way they did through tough weather on Thursday, Rebholz likes his team’s chances.
He “fully” expects his team to place in the top four at regionals and advance to sectionals, where he thinks his team could surprise in a challenging field.
“We’re just as good as anybody,” Rebholz said. “And we should take that attitude of being confident but still also wanting to prove ourselves. … It’s a pretty talented group, and we’re looking forward to getting the opportunity to prove how good we are here in the tournament series.”