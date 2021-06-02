The regional golf tournament didn’t feature a perfect performance from the Verona Area High School boys golf team on Tuesday, June 1, but the Wildcats did enough to advance and earn a shot at redemption with a berth to the sectional tournament.
Now it’s time to take advantage of that opportunity, coach Jon Rebholz told the Verona Press after his team clinched the final spot at the sectional tournament with a fourth-place finish at the regional event on Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
“The goal in sectionals is to kind of survive and advance to the next round, a little bit like the first round of March Madness, I suppose. So we did what we needed to do,” Rebholz said.
Verona posted a team score of 323, finishing two strokes behind third place Madison Memorial. Waunakee (309) edged top-ranked Middleton by a single stroke for the regional championship behind a first place performance from junior Max Brud, who shot a 1-over-par 73.
Sophomore Zack Zimmerman led Verona with a 6-over par 78, enough to tie for seventh place with Waunakee’s Will Meganck. Rebholz praised his young golfer’s mental toughness and simple swing, saying he stays focused regardless of the marks on his scorecard.
“He doesn’t really ever get down on himself too much,” Rebholz said of Zimmerman. “You can see frustration here and there, but he really bounces back and is a very resilient player.”
Senior Andrew Aune, the team’s No. 1 golfer, tied for 10th place with an 8-over par 80, and seniors Jake Rebholz (82) and Brock Prough (83) also finished in the top 15.
Junior Noah Ehlenbach rounded out Verona’s scores with a 91, good for 26th place.
“I think the guys probably would say that wasn’t their best day. But you know, we’ll have another opportunity coming up on Monday,” Rebholz said. “And hopefully, we’ll get everybody’s best and have a good shot at moving on at that point.”
With sectionals at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Monday, June 7, Rebholz said battling out of tough positions could be the norm. As the Wildcats prepare to compete in one of the tougher sectionals in the state, he knows what his team has to do.
“It’s gonna take our best,” he said. “But when a course is tough like that it can kind of even things out a little bit, so we’ll look forward to our next opportunity knowing that we can hang with anybody.”