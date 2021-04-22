The loss of the 2020 spring sports season due to the spread of COVID-19 was a big one for all local high school athletes.
But for the Verona High School boys golf team, it paused some serious momentum after a second place finish at the 2019 Big Eight Conference golf meet, a regional championship and a trip to sectionals.
The Wildcats hope to pick up where they left off, led by a group of four seniors, when their competitions begin Monday, April 26. Coach Jon Rebholz said the upperclassmen have continued to work on their game both by themselves and through youth tournaments over the last year or so.
“I know the guys that are seniors this year and were part of that regional championship team were bummed out. I think everybody was bummed out,” Rebholz said of the 2020 season cancellation, “but hopefully that helped the hunger grow a little bit for these guys to come back and give it another go in their last go-around in high school.”
The team will be led by seniors Jake Rebholz, Andrew Aune, Brock Prough and Grant Pope, and their coach said that’s a good core group.
There will be no easing into the season for the Wildcats. The team has three events in three days, ending with the first conference match of the season Wednesday, April 28.
Rebholz said Aune’s on-course demeanor is impressive, saying that his focus is always where it should be and the senior’s play is consistent every round.
He said his son, Jake, has the ability to card multiple birdies each round if he finds consistency and couples that with his distance. Prough has put in a lot of time to improve his game since he was a sophomore, Rebholz said, adding that he expects big things from him this season.
Pope should play a role on the team thanks to a strong short game, Rebholz said. But expectations are hard to have after such a long pause, and Rebholz believes some of the seniors or the underclassmen golfers could card some impressive rounds and make a difference this season.
But the one expectation — to contend for a conference title and defend the regional one — is already in place.
“It’s tough to get a handle on what your team is like, especially after not really seeing a roster or guys play in a couple of years. I think there’s hopefully some good surprises out there, and we know that at the top of the lineup the dedication is there,” Rebholz said.
“I think they’re definitely ready to defend their regional title from a couple of years ago.”