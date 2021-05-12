The Verona boys golf team won the championship at the Portage Invitational on Friday, May 7, at the Portage Country Club to cap a week with two top-three finishes in tournaments.
The Wildcats captured the title in dominating fashion, finishing with the top four golfers. Verona was coming off a sixth-place finish at the Morgan Stanley Invitational on Tuesday, May 4, at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. The Wildcats also took third in the Madison Memorial Invitational on Monday, May 3, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Madison.
Portage Invitational
Verona senior Andrew Aune shot a 7-over-par 77 to win the Portage Invitational May 7, at the Portage Country Club.
The Wildcats dominated the field to capture the etam title with a 320, which was 36 strokes ahead of runner-up Mount Horeb.
Verona’s Noah Ehlenbach shot a 9-over-par 79 to take second place. Both Verona’s Zack Zimmerman and senior Jake Rebholz shot an 82 toi tie for third.
Morgan Stanley Invitational
Aune tied for 13th-place at the Morgan Stanley Invitational on Tuesday, May 4, at University Ridge in Verona.
Middleton captured the team title (303) by 15 strokes over second-place Waunakee in the 12-team field.
Zimmerman shot an 84 and Ehlenbach careded an 86. Rebholz shot an 89 and senior Borck Prough finished with a 90.
Middleton’s Dain Johnson won medalist honors with a 71, four shots ahead of Madison Memorial’s Silas Pickhardt.
Madison Memorial Invitational
The Wildcats had four of the top 17 golfers to take third at the Madison Memorial Invitational May 3, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Verona shot a 332, four strokes behind second-place Madison Memorial. Middleton won the etam title with a 312.
Aune finished ninth place with a 9-over-par 81. Zimmerman took 11th (83) and Rebholz placed 16th (84) followed by Ehlenbach in 178th (84).