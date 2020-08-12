Only one of three Verona natives in the field at the 97th Wisconsin State Junior Boys Championship made the cut.
Charlie Erlandson finished in a two-way tie for 47th place at 30-over-par 246. The three-day tournament – held at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales – wrapped up Wednesday, Aug. 5.
After the first round, Erlandson found himself in an 11-way tie for 31st after an 8-over 80. He capped his 1-over 37 on the front nine with a birdie on the par-4 9th hole, but couldn’t maintain momentum with a double bogey and five bogeys on the back.
Erlandson dropped nine spots into a seven-way tie for 40th after a second-round 80, followed by an 84 in the final round. He finished the tournament with two birdies, 27 pars, 19 bogeys, five double bogeys and one triple bogey.
Verona’s Andrew Aune and Alec Sosnowski missed the cut with a two-round total of 32-over 176, seven shots off the cut line.
Aune shot 89 then 87 and finished with one birdie, 11 pars, 16 bogeys, seven double bogeys and one triple bogey. Sosnowski fired consecutive rounds of 88 and finished with two birdies, 12 pars, 12 bogeys, eight double bogeys and two triple bogeys.
Cameron Huss – a 2020 Kenosha Tremper High School graduate and University of Wisconsin golf recruit – led wire-to-wire and won the title at 4-over 220. Huss followed up his 1-under 71 in the first round with a 75 and 74.
New Richmond senior Owen Covey was the runner-up at 9 over. Lakeland Union junior Kaeden Nonn finished third at 10 over and won the 15-16 age division. Delafield’s Benjamin Pausha of Delafield and De Pere’s Jamozzy Skenadore tied for fourth at 12 over. William Harned of Nashotah won the 14-and-under division at 16 over.