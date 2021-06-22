The final prep round for Verona senior Andrew Aune turned into an adventure with some challenging fairway shots at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Tuesday, June 14, at Wild Rock Golf Course in the Wisconsin Dells.
Aune shot an 8-over-par 80 in the final round. He shot a two-day total of 12-over-156 to finish in a six-way tie for 25th place. Aune tied Madison Memorial’s Silas Pickhardt, Arrowhead’s Bode King, DePere’s Sam Mehlberg, Kettle Moraine’s Alex Koenig and Sheboygan North’s Hogan Miller.
“Considering the level of competition and with so many good golfers at the high school level it’s really an impressive feat,” Verona boys golf coach Jon Rebholz said.
Aune birdied four holes, but had double bogeys on the 519-yard No. 6, 364-yard No. 8 and 408-yard No. 13. The University of Colorado- Colorado Springs golf commit shot a 4-over par 72 in the first round June 13 and had two birdies.
“His driver let him down,” Rebholz said. “He hit some tough shots off the tee boxes and it made for a lot of scrambling. I think we were both hoping he would shoot a little lower.”
Aune parred seven holes, but after not posting a double bogey in the first round, he had three in the final round and also carded five bogeys.
Rebholz said Aune’s driver shots from the tee led to some challenging fairway and chip shots.
“When you are in a rut and you are not sure if you are going to pull it to the left or right, it’s tough to see where you should target from.”
Aune extended the streak of Verona golfers at state to four straight years. He, along with coach Rebholz’s son, Jake Rebholz will play golf in college. Jake Rebholz will be a member of the men’s golf team at Madison College.
“There is nothing to hang his head about,” Rebholz said of Aune. “He represented his school and community really well.”