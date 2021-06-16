The first round of the WIAA Division 1 state golf tournament didn’t go exactly how Verona Area High School senior Andrew Aune expected, but he put himself in position for a top five finish.
Aune shot a 4-over-par 76 in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, June 14, at the Wild Rock Golf Course in the Wisconsin Dells.
Aune is tied with Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder, Sheboygan North’s Hogan Miller and Wauwatosa East/West’s Ben Soboleski for 13th. He trails Kettle Moraine’s Ben Pausha for fifth place by three strokes. Middleton’s Jacob Beckman carded a 4-under-par 68 to take the first round lead on the Wilderness Resort course.
“I had pretty high expectations going in,” said Aune, a Colorado Springs Colorado golf commit. “Hopefully, tomorrow goes well and I can find my way close to the top. Hopefully, I can finish well to end my high school career.”
Aune got off to a strong start with a birdie on the 494-yard No. 1. He then parred the 377-yard No. 2. After a bogey on No. 3, he parred three straight holes. He shot a 1-over-par 37 on the front nine.
“I think he put himself in a lot of good spots throughout the day,” Verona coach Jon Rebholz said. “Even on the greens, there were a lot of putts throughout the day he was close on that didn’t go in. It’s a solid first day at state. A good round tomorrow, and he is right in the mix.”
After a bogey on the 513-yard No. 10, he posted par on the next three holes to stay at 2-over-par. He then ran into some trouble on No. 14 when his drive sprayed to the right into some long grass in the rough. He chipped out of trouble and rebounded for a bogey.
Aune had a golden opportunity to record his second birdie on No. 15. His putt hit the cup and bounced back out. He then pulled a putt for par to the right and settled for bogey with a three-put. He also bogeyed the 379-yard No. 16.
“I struggled a little bit with putting,” Aune said. “I just struggled to gauge the speed and the line I wanted to putt it. I just couldn’t put it on the right line.”
He bounced back by sinking a 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 and closed with a par on No. 18.
Rebholz said the length of the course is not an issue for Aune.
“There are not many courses where length is an issue,” Rebholz said. “He can take advantage of some of the par-5s for sure. He will have the opportunity for a few more birdie holes and there will be different pins. We will have to get in the right spots on those greens to have good uphill putts and putts we can be aggressive with.”
Rebholz said the greens are the challenge at the Wild Rock Golf Club. The Wildcats played an invitational on the course and Aune played a practice round on Sunday, June 13.
“We know where to put the ball off the tees,” Rebholz said. “Getting yourself that good position on the greens is kind of at a premium. There is a lot of undulation on the greens out here. I think they ran a little quicker today. They were cut this morning and ready to roll. You have to get that mix of pace and break together to be successful on the greens.”