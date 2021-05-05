Verona Area High School junior Aidan Manning couldn’t celebrate after winning the first race in the WIAA Middelton sectional on Saturday, May 1, in Cross Plains.
He outkicked Sun Prairie’s Mateo Alvarado over the final 400 meters. The final individual state qualifiers and team standings weren’t locked in until the second boys race at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains. Usually, all teams run in the same race at a sectional, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to limit the amount running at the same time, the sectional was divided into two races.
Manning ran the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 11 seconds to win the sectional by .2 of a second ahead of Middleton junior Griffin Ward, who ran in the second race.
“I definitely knew if I ran my race I would qualify for state,” Manning said. “I was really nervous waiting. I saw the finish and it was at 16 minutes. It came down to the wire.”
Alvarado took third (16:00.8). Manning is the first Verona boys runner to become a sectional champion since Verona coach Randy Marks’ son, Tom Marks, won a sectional title in 1993.
Before the race, Randy Marks had a message for Manning, who a week before on the same course ran a lifetime best 15:30.
“I told him not to go all the way to the well because he would have another race next week,” Marks said referring to the state meet.
Manning will make his second state appearance on Saturday, May 8, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
“You don’t get too many opportunities like this and COVID showed us that,” he said.
Sophomore Blake Oleson finished sixth (16:36) to also qualify for state as an individual.
“Blake is a powerhouse,” Marks said. “He’s a natural competitive athlete.”
Verona finished third in the sectional with 104 points. Sun Prairie had all five of its runners finish in the top 20 to win the sectional team title with 57 points. Middleton (88) took second and earned the second team state berth to state in the 12-team sectional.
“I think we did as good as we could have,” Marks said. “We had some guys injured who would have put us over the top
Verona sophomore Max Metcalf finished 19th (17:24) and junior Ryan Ochowski took 34th (17:55.4). Senior teammate Elliot Kwitek placed 44th (18:23) to round out the top five for the Wildcats.
“All of the guys put it out there and were racing hard,” Marks said. “We lost the ability to have depth in our 3, 4 and 5 splits. If someone had a bad race, there was someone there to pick them up.”
Verona sophomore Ryan Cassidy missed the race because of a stress fracture in his foot. Freshman Kaden Ratze ran in only one race this season after he injured his hip in the season-opening road race.