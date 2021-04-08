Verona Area High School junior Aidan Manning won a 5,000-meter race in a dual meet against New Glarus/Monticello on Thursday, April 1, at Stewart’s Woods in Verona.
In the first meet at Stewart’s Woods this year, Verona escaped with a 27-29 win over New Glarus/Monticello.
Manning won the 5,000 with a time of 16 minutes, 29 seconds, a 17 second improvement over his season-opening race against Middleton March 24.
“Aidan shined on the field,” Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks said. “The other kids and our two freshmen ran really solid.”
Sophomore Blake Oleson finished second (18:06) and sophomore Max Metcalf took fourth (18:26). Senior Elliot Kwitek ran to a ninth-place finish (19:20) and Josh Slager placed 11th (19:55).
The Wildcats have 15 of their 26 runners in the program injured. Marks said some are stress fractures.
“Most of them are overuse injuries from pounding on the road because of the cold weather,” he said.
Sophomore Ryan Cassidy missed the dual meet with a foot injury and freshman Kaden Ratze missed the race because of a hip injury. Marks said Ratze probably won’t have enough time to return in this shortened season.
“He may be able to come back for track season,” Marks said of Ratze. “We are hoping over the summer he can be better prepared for cross country season.”
Marks said the Stewart’s Woods course still has areas where the grass is trying to get established.
“Coming into it, the course was green in some areas and the maintenance people were worried about damaging it,” he said. “It was pretty dry. We did minimal to no damage.”