It didn’t take the Verona boys cross country team long to see how it stacked up against one of the state’s top programs.
Middleton, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, outdueled Verona 24-31 in the season opener on Wednesday, March 24, in a windy and rainy day on the streets around Verona Area High School.
“I felt like our kids ran pretty well for the first race,” Verona coach Randy Marks said. “This season for most teams will be a tuneup for next fall.”
Because of heavy rains, Verona moved its season-opening race from Stewart’s Woods to a road-race format. Marks said the new course south of the new high school was still spongy and he didn’t want to tear it up and turn it into a mud pile.
Verona junior Aidan Manning finished third with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds, 30 seconds behind Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer who won the race and Griffin Ward who took second.
Schollmeyer and Ward overtook Manning over the final three-fourths mile.
“He cramped and and probably ran a 6-minute mile,” Marks said of Manning. “He’s capable of running a 5-minute mile.”
The Cardinals had four runners finish in the top six.
Verona sophomore Blake Oleson took fourth (17:34), and freshman Kaden Ratze placed seventh (18:17). Sophomore Max Metcalf finished eighth (18:21), and senior Elliot Kwitek took ninth (18:34).
Verona sophomore Ryan Cassidy missed the race with a foot injury. Cassidy had an MRI, and Marks said it was negative for a stress fracture, but the team kept him out to be safe.
“With the season being so short, we didn’t want to push him, because then it’s over for him,” Marks said.
Ratze injured his hip during the opener, and Marks said Ratze has been riding a bicycle to keep up his fitness.
“He’s going to be a really good one, and he works hard,” Marks said. “We may have pushed him too hard too soon.”
Verona will host New Glarus-Monticello on Thursday, March 31. Whether the meet is run in Stewart’s Woods is still in question.
Marks said it was easy to run the first meet on the streets around VAHS because the school was on spring break and there were no students and teachers to worry about. But this week’s meet is one of four athletic events Verona is hosting that day.
Marks said he might seek approval from the state Department of Natural Resources to run a portion of the race on the Military Ridge State Trail toward Mount Horeb and then have runners make a turn and head back.