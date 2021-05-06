Heading into the WIAA alternate fall state meet, Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks expects junior Aidan Manning to be in contention for a state championship.
Manning has run a lifetime best time of 15:30 and the state meet on Saturday, May 8, at the Blackhawk Golf Course may offer the perfect site to set a new personal-record time.
The Blackhawk Golf Course is short grass that is well maintained with no hills.
“I think Aidan could win it,” Marks said. “He’s not the favorite. On any given day, who knows how he will run.”
The field has four teams returning after finishes in the top 20 and four individuals that placed in the top 25 in their respective divisions in 2019.
Verona sophomore Blake Olsen enters the state meet with the eighth best time.
Marks said Oleson has a good shot of finishing in the top 10.
“He’s getting stronger every week and races hard,” Marks said. “I expect both of them to race with aggressiveness and confidence.”
The top returning runner is Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget. He finished 14th in Division 1 in 2019. Other state title contenders are Middleton junior Griffin Ward and Sun Prairie’s Mateo Alvarado.
Middleton is the defending Division 1 state champion in 2019. The Cardinals return three runners from that team.
Stevens Point finished runner-up behind Middleton in Division 1 in 2019. The Panthers return four runners from that squad. Green Bay Preble placed ninth.