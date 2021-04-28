Verona Area High School junior Aidan Manning won the 5,000-meter race at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, April 24, at Glacier Creek Middle School.
Manning finished first with a time of 15 minutes, 31 seconds. The Wildcats had two of the top five runners to place third. Middleton, which placed five runners in the top 12, outdistanced Sun Prairie for the team title, 36-39.
Verona sophomore Blake Oleson finished fifth (1:31) and sophomore Max Metcalf took 15th (17:23). Junior Ryan Ochowski took 20th (17:54) and senior Eliot Kwitek placed 22nd (18:11).
Verona will compete in the MIddleton sectional on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for state and the top five runners not on those teams also earn state berths.
The 16-team sectional is divided up into two races of eight teams each because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After both races, team and individual results will be tabulated.