The Verona Area High School boys cross country team got a little healthier last week and competed in two meets in a tuneup for the postseason.
The Wildcats finished second in a Janesville Craig quad on Tuesday, April 13, at Optimist Park in Janesville and took third in a Stevens Point quad on Saturday, April 17, in Plover. Verona’s regular season is complete.
The Wildcats will compete in their final regular season meet at Middleton on Saturday, April 24. The sectional is slated for Saturday May 1. The top qualifiers from the sectional will move on to the state meet on Saturday, May 8, at a site to be determined.
Stevens Point quad
Verona junior Aidan Manning finished second place in the 5,000-meter Stevens Point quad on Saturday, April 17, in Plover.
The Wildcats finished third with 65 points. Stevens Point ran to the team title 22-56 over Sun Prairie and De Pere took last (97). Stevens Point placed four runners in the top six en route to the title.
Verona sophomore Blake Oleson took eighth (17:07.2) and sophomore Max Metcalf placed 16th (18:09.2).
Senior Eliot Kwitek finished 22nd (18:45.7) and junior Ryan Ochowski placed 26th (19:00.1).
Janesville Craig
Kwiek led the WIldcats with a fourth-place finish in 18:24 to help Verona finish second in the Janesville Craig quad on April 13.
Ochowski took 10th (19:00) and Emerson Crabb placed 12th (19:06).
Aimon VanHouten placed 13th (19:13) and Ethan Risley finished 14th (19:19).
The Cougars had a 1-2 finish from senior Ryan Bloomquist (16:51) and freshman Noah Martinson (17:44). Craig scored 24 points to top Verona (53), Milton (70) and Beloit (98).