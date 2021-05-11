Both of the runners donning the Verona Area High School logo in the boys WIAA alternate fall state cross country championship on Saturday, May 8 got off to a brisk start.
After junior Aidan Manning finished 11th and sophomore Blake Oleson took 20th, coach Randy Marks said he thinks the performance is one the team can build on.
“It was a solid effort,” Marks said. “I think Aidan may have gone out too hard the first half mile and let the energy kind of burst out there, and that came back to bite him later. Blake had a personal best after going out. It was just solid.”
Oleson picked the right time to run his best 5K of the season for the Verona Area High School boys cross country team. The sophomore ran a personal best 16 minutes, 29 seconds at his first state competition.
He said the course, one Marks called a “grass track,” ran quicker than he expected, adding that a quick start led to his personal best.
“I think it went really well,” Oleson said. “I PR’d, but the race wasn’t really what I expected. I went out a lot faster than I thought I would, and it worked.”
Manning also wanted to stick with the fastest runners, so he started faster than he has all season. The decision worked for the first mile or so before fatigue eventually caught him just after the mile marker.
“I got out good enough, but then all of a sudden like about a mile and a quarter in I felt pretty bad. And then it was kind of all downhill from there with losing positions.”
Marks said cross country is a sport where anything can happen on any day, referencing the differences in the runs from Manning and Oleson.
"We’re proud of what they did and their efforts for the whole season. It’s only an eight week season, so as a coach having great days is fun. And if you’re a little off, that’s part of part of being in athletics,” he said.
The team expected strong runs from its two competitors, but now with the 2021 race in the rearview mirror, both the runners and their coach believe the future could hold even more success.
Despite the challenges in the middle of his run, Oleson and Manning said they learned a lot from the state race and added that the team should have lofty goals for next season.
“I'll definitely use that as a learning experience and try and work off this race and kind of learn from it,” Oleson said.
Manning agreed.
“Everything is experience. So competing here, it's just more experience. And then having more guys compete here like Blake being younger, that means it’s even more experience for next year. We should get the team here next year,” Manning said.
Marks said the return of the state race was welcomed.
“It's fun. The fall is what we like better, but we can’t complain about today’s weather and the course and just the opportunity to run together again is really important,” he said. “That’s probably the best thing that this season could give the kids is the chance to be together and train and race and grind."