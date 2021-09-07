Verona senior Aidan Manning decades from now will be the answer to a trivia question as to who won the first invitational race on the new Stewart’s Woods course.
Manning won the 5,0000-meter race Saturday, Sept. 4, with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds.
The invite featured 23 boys and girls cross country teams and included more than 950 varsity and JV runners.
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Wildcats hosted last spring against New Glarus/Monticello where the boys and girls’ races were hosted at different times and masks were required by runners because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There were people all around me the whole race and that is probably the only difference in this race,” Manning said. “It felt amazing with the fans. I felt pretty comfortable the first two miles, but the last 1K and the adrenaline was rushing. I definitely wanted to win this one because it’s the first invitational.”
Manning ran with Middleton senior Griffin Ward, Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski and Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki at the front for the first mile.
Manning said going down a hill in the woods to Lisa’s Loop, he and Ward broke away from the others in the front pack.
He took the lead over Ward running up Heartbreak Hill in the back of the woods.
Manning said he was pretty gassed at the two-mile mark and Ward overtook him.
“I sat back and waited and I heard my coach tell me to take him in the woods, Lisa’s Loop,” he said. “I went down the hill as fast as possible to overtake him.”
Middleton had five runners finish in the top 24 to capture the Division 1 team title over Verona 67-80. The Wildcats had four runners in the top 16.
Verona junior Blake Oleson took sixth (17:06.5) and senior Ryan Ochowski placed 22nd (17:40.2). Senior teammate Kendall Riddle finished 25th (17:51.6) and junior Ryan Cassidy took 26th (17:52.1).
The Cardinals’ No. 4 and 5 runners finished 11 spots combined ahead of their Wildcat counterparts.
Manning said the goal was to win the home invitational.
“We are happy with a top-three-finish,” he said.