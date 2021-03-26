Verona Area High School junior Aidan Manning looks to follow up a breakout state-qualifying season last year with an encore performance in the alternative fall sports season.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the traditional cross country season in the fall, Manning and returning top performer, sophomore Blake Oleson, will anchor the top six for the Wildcats.
Manning is coming off a 2019 season where he finished 40th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids with a time of 16 minutes, 36.4 seconds. His time at state was the third fastest among all sophomores in 2019.
The top seven for Verona is expected to include three sophomores, one freshman and one senior.
Verona coach Randy Marks, who enters his 56th year coaching cross country, said with the strange season because of COVID-19, it’s hard to know what to expect.
“Usually a team’s success is already determined by how much they have trained leading up to the season, and winter takes a much tougher sell than summer,” he said. “They are training well now, so we shall see what we get in a couple weeks.”
The other returning letterwinners for the Wildcats are senior Elliot Kwitek, junior Ryan Ochowski, sophomores Max Metcalf and Ryan Cassidy and freshman Kaden Ratze.
The Wildcats finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference last season, as conference champion Middleton went on to win the Division 1 state championship.
Manning took seventh at the conference meet to earn first-team Big Eight All-Conference last year. Cassidy finished 27th (17:26) and Ochowski placed 34th (17:35) at conference last season.
With the Madison Metropolitan School District opting out of the alternative season, Big Eight Conference cross country powers like Madison West and Madison La Follette will not provide a roadblock in qualifying for state as a team like they did in 2019. Marks said with the four Madison schools out of the picture, it will take a lot of the luster off the season, though.
“The meets are all small and not too revealing of who are the top dogs,” Marks said of the conference. “We would like to think we would have moved up the later into the top three in the Big Eight, but now that seems irrelevant and we are just happy to be running and training together again.”