After a short amount of practice time with no contact, the Verona Area High School boys basketball team had a busy week, winning its season opener and going 2-1 in its first three games.
Verona knocked off Kingdom Luther Prep 54-36 in the season opener on Thursday, Jan. 14, in Wauwatosa.
“I just felt like the game would go like the way I had it in my mind,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “We started the season at a drop of the hat, and I thought we would be a little rusty and flat. They picked it up.”
Verona then lost to Hudson 62-44 in the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the La Crosse Center. After the 18-point loss, Patterson looked at developing a team that continues playing with energy and confidence despite the scoreboard.
“Everyone that plays for me wants to win, play hard and fight for the program,” he said. “There is a certain amount of togetherness I want to get from them. Walking out of the locker room with our heads down is not where we want to be as a program. We want to play together and always play with a lot of energy.”
The Wildcats (2-1) took that message to heart. Two days after the Hudson loss, Verona beat Kettle Moraine 80-78.
“Our motto is play together and hard,” Patterson said. “When they are playing for each other, they understand that’s more important than individual stats.”
Verona 54, Kingdom Luther Prep 36
Senior forward Bennett Sherry and senior guard Cam McCorkle led the Wildcats to a season-opening win over Kingdom Luther Prep Jan. 17 in Wauwatosa.
“When we locked it in and took care of business knowing where we had to be to get open shots and rebounds, that is when we took the lead,” Patterson said.
Sherry scored a team-high 10 points and hit two 3-pointers. McCorkle added nine points and Kyle Krantz chipped in seven.
“I was really proud of them (Sherry and McCorkle) and all of the seniors for the energy they brought,” Patterson said. “They took ownership and came out and played as hard as they could for the team.”
Hudson 62, Verona 44
Hudson used a 3-point barrage to topple Verona in a Midwest Players Classic game Jan. 16, at the La Crosse Center.
“Hudson is a very well-coached, fundamentally sound and disciplined team,” Patterson said. “They shot like 40% from 3-point range. That’s unbelievable in high school basketball.”
The Raiders jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half. Hudson outscored Verona 29-21 in the second half.
Sherry scored a team-high seven points. Both senior guard Kolson Roddick and sophomore guard Gavin Farrell added five points.
Verona 80, Kettle Moraine 78
Sherry knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to propel the Wildcats to a win over Kettle Moraine on Jan. 18.
“Bennett Sherry was hunting down shots and was on fire,” Patterson said. “He was in the right spot at the right time.”
It took a team effort to pull out the win. The Wildcats had a six-point lead with about 38 seconds left. McCorkle hit two late free throws to help seal the victory for Verona.
“The seniors stepped up and McCorkle made some big free throws,” Patterson said.
Roddick, junior guard Jonah Anderson and Farrell each added 12 points.