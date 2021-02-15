The Verona Area High School boys basketball was looking to snap a three-game losing streak entering its Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Middleton.
The Wildcats, seeded fifth in their Division 1 regional, battled the fourth-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Baraboo High School. The winner advanced to play top-seeded Waunakee tomorrow. Third-seeded Sun Prairie played sixth-seeded Oregon in the other regional quarterfinal for the right to take on second-seeded DeForest.
Verona wrapped up its regular season with a 68-64 nonconference road loss to Mukwonago on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Mukwonago 68, Verona 64
The Wildcats (3-5) celebrated Senior Night on the road against the Indians, and couldn’t complete a comeback after trailing 41-29 at halftime.
The Wildcats had 10 players score in the game, led by sophomore guard Gavin Farrell’s 13 points. Senior guard Kolson Roddick added 10 points.
Four of the Indians’ eight scorers cracked double figures. Juniors Joey Jendusa, Greyton Gannon and Aidan Gilson-Calderon led the way with 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore Collin Madson finished with 10 points.