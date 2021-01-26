With torrid shooting from sophomore guard Gavin Farrell, the Verona Area High School boys basketball team proved no lead may be safe for its opponents, before a last-ditch comeback came up short in a 69-64 loss to Janesville Craig on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Wildcats stormed back from a 13-point first half deficit. In the final 58 seconds, Verona cranked up its pressure defense and nearly pulled off an improbable six-point rally against the Cougars.
Senior forward Jacob Kisting scored on a layup to cut the Cougars’ lead to 63-60 with 39.3 seconds left. Verona (2-2) cut Janesville Craig’s lead to one point twice in the final 30 seconds. The first came on Kolson Roddicks’s layup that sliced Craig’s lead to 65-64 with 28.4 seconds left. The second came as Farrell slashed to the basket for a layup to cut the Cougars’ lead to 65-64 with 11 seconds to go.
Craig’s Marshaun Harriel knocked down two free throws to give the Cougars a 67-64 lead with 6.7 seconds left. Kisting was fouled on the ensuing possession and missed two free throws with 2.8 seconds left that could have whittled Craig’s lead down to one point again.
“They fought and did it for each other,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “We just have to put it together through the whole game. When we got a little tired, we got a little selfish down the stretch. I probably should have called a timeout. We can take a lot from this game and the Hudson game. We just have to build off of it.”
Farrell scored a game-high 25 points and hit five 3-pointers.
“The thing about Gavin is he’s playing for the name on the front of his jersey and not individual stats,” Patterson said of Farrell. “Every time he’s in there he’s trying to make plays for the team.”
Janesville Craig senior guard Angelo Rizzo scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. The Cougars made 10 of 11 free throws in the final 1:13, and Rizzo was 6 of 6 from the line during that stretch.
Craig led 18-5 with 8:11 left in the half on Rizzo’s offensive rebound and putback, but Verona chipped away and eventually trailed 30-27 at half. Farrell scored 12 points and hit three 3-pointers in the first half to keep the Wildcats within striking distance.
Patterson said he wasn’t going to blame the fact that the Wildcats gave up so many offensive rebounds because they couldn’t have contact in practice to work on rebounding drills.
“We have tall and lanky guys who have to do a better job of hunting rebounds,” he said. “Our guards need to do better at hunting rebounds too.”
Verona senior forward Bennett Sherry scored nine points and Kisting added eight points. Junior guard Jonah Anderson added seven points.
“I’m trying to get him to understand he’s the driver and I will give him the keys,” Patterson said of Anderson. “He has to understand I will give him the keys to the car and the offense when he is out there. I need him to understand time and possession.”